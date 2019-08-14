Hugh Grant has revealed 'Paddington 2' is the ''best film'' he's starred in, despite being mocked for his turn as villainous Phoenix Buchanan.
Hugh Grant thinks 'Paddington 2' is ''the best film'' he's ''ever been in''.
The 'Bridget Jones's Diary' star has recalled how he was mocked for landing the part of villain Phoenix Buchanan in the second movie in the family-friendly fantasy franchise on Twitter and admitted it is ''particularly annoying'', because it's his career highlight.
In an interview with Variety magazine, he said: ''I was presenting I think at the Golden Globes, and they do that thing when you walk out, and they say, 'From the forthcoming 'Paddington 2', Hugh Grant.' ''And someone showed me Twitter afterwards, and it was ... people were full of derision.
'''Christ, has it come to that. Poor old Hugh. 'Paddington 2'. Sequel to a kids film.'
''It's particularly annoying in the case of Paddington 2, because I genuinely believe it may be the best film I've ever been in.''
Hugh will be pleased to know that 'Paddington 3' is in the works.
The much-loved franchise - which sees Ben Whishaw voice the titular marmalade-obsessed bear - is to return, but may not see director Paul King at the helm.
Producer David Heyman revealed: ''I don't think Paul King will direct the third. He did the first two - he and I are working on another project together. He's very special, Paul. We're developing a third 'Paddington'. We haven't got a script yet, we've got a treatment which we're still working on.''
Though Paul may not direct the movie, he will still be involved to some degree.
He added: ''Paul is involved in it, I wanted him to be involved in it because I think he's such a significant voice, but I don't think he'll direct it. He worked on the idea. He comes up with the idea with (writers) Simon Farnaby and Mark Burton and then they develop it and come back for more, back and forth, and then it'll get written and Paul will come in and stir it up a little bit. But he's an incredible collaborator, Paul.''
Jim Broadbent, Dame Julie Walters, Hugh Bonneville and Sally Hawkins all las appeared in the second movie.
Shaun Ryder and Bez took time out from their hilarious stint on Celebrity Gogglebox to join the rest of Happy Mondays as they brought their 'Pills...
Melissa Bel's single 'Cotton Candy' is out now.
Throughout the course of 2019, enigmatic UK singer-songwriter/producer BABii has been creating a buzz for herself ahead of the release of debut album...
Legendary songs about Uncle Sam.
Folkestone bore witness to a mesmerising performance from Joan As Police Woman in celebration of a distinguished, if under appreciated, solo career.
The first Paddington movie in 2014 is already such a beloved classic that it's hard...
Since being adopted into the Brown family, Paddington bear is now a big part of...
Although this comedy-drama seems to have been written specifically to give Meryl Streep a chance...
The shows Florence Foster Jenkins put on were true spectacles but there were only a...
Florence Foster Jenkins was never what you might call a 'naturally' talented opera singer, however...
Adopting a deliciously groovy vibe, Guy Ritchie turns the iconic 1960s TV spy series into...
America and Russia have never seen eye to eye, but they do have some of...
Napoleon Solo and Illya Kuryakin are American and Russian government agents respectively - and an...
Throughout the early 1960s, the Cold War was in full swing. Two agents, one from...
Keith Michaels once had it all; recognition and money from an award-winning screenplay and an...
Mad geniuses Tom Tykwer (Perfume) and the Wachowski siblings (The Matrix) boldly take on David...
'Cloud Atlas' is the story of how the separate lives of individuals and their actions...
Aardman returns to hand-crafted clay-mation for this riotous seafaring romp. The film is almost too...
The Pirate Captain, although relentlessly optimistic, has never won the Pirate of the Year Award....