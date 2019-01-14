Hugh Grant has made a plea for his stolen bag to be returned to him as it contained a film script with weeks' worth of notes he had made to prepare for a role.

The 58-year-old English actor had his car broken into and the thief or thieves made off with the all-important script and his children's medical cards as well as other possessions .

Hugh - who has Tabitha, seven, and Felix, five, with Tinglan Hong and three other young kids with his wife Anna Eberstein - took to Twitter to let his followers know he had been the victim of the crime and ask for the perpetrators to send the script to Coach Films at Ealing Studios, Ealing Green, W5.

The 'Paddington 2' star tweeted: ''In the unlikely chance that anyone knows who broke into my car tonight and stole my bag, please try and persuade them to at least return my script. Many weeks' worth of notes and ideas. And perhaps my children's medical cards. Coach Films ,Ealing St Mary's Ealing Green W5 5EN* (sic)''

Despite Hugh's serious plea, his comedian friend David Baddiel

couldn't resist poking fun at the actor's dilemma.

David, 54, replied: ''I'm sorry. I've had very bad writer's block.''