'Paddington 2' star Hugh Grant took to Twitter to make an appeal for the return of script stolen in a break-in on his car.
Hugh Grant has made a plea for his stolen bag to be returned to him as it contained a film script with weeks' worth of notes he had made to prepare for a role.
The 58-year-old English actor had his car broken into and the thief or thieves made off with the all-important script and his children's medical cards as well as other possessions .
Hugh - who has Tabitha, seven, and Felix, five, with Tinglan Hong and three other young kids with his wife Anna Eberstein - took to Twitter to let his followers know he had been the victim of the crime and ask for the perpetrators to send the script to Coach Films at Ealing Studios, Ealing Green, W5.
The 'Paddington 2' star tweeted: ''In the unlikely chance that anyone knows who broke into my car tonight and stole my bag, please try and persuade them to at least return my script. Many weeks' worth of notes and ideas. And perhaps my children's medical cards. Coach Films ,Ealing St Mary's Ealing Green W5 5EN* (sic)''
Despite Hugh's serious plea, his comedian friend David Baddiel
couldn't resist poking fun at the actor's dilemma.
David, 54, replied: ''I'm sorry. I've had very bad writer's block.''
Janelle Monáe parties and drives with her girl squad in the video for her latest single 'Crazy, Classic, Life', taken from her album 'Dirty...
Continuing the softer sound of their 2015 release 'That's the Spirit', BMTH are about to release 'Amo' (January 25th 2019) featuring their newest...
To coincide with the new BBC mini-series adaptation of leporine epic Watership Down, Sam Smith has unveiled a new single entitled 'Fire on Fire'.
Her first single since leaving the jungle on 'I'm a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here!', Fleur East drops the super-choreographed video for 'Favourite...
Dropping the video for his latest album's second single, 'Excuses', is Olly Murs just months after the release of 'Moves' featuring Snoop Dogg.
Professor Green and Rag'n'Bone Man have teamed up for a heart-wrenching video for their single 'Photographs'.
He released 'Everythang's Corrupt' last month, and now Ice Cube has dropped a video for the record's third single 'That New Funkadelic'.
Dappy has unveiled a new stripped down number entitled 'Count On Me' more than six years after the release of his debut solo album.
The first Paddington movie in 2014 is already such a beloved classic that it's hard...
Since being adopted into the Brown family, Paddington bear is now a big part of...
Although this comedy-drama seems to have been written specifically to give Meryl Streep a chance...
The shows Florence Foster Jenkins put on were true spectacles but there were only a...
Florence Foster Jenkins was never what you might call a 'naturally' talented opera singer, however...
Adopting a deliciously groovy vibe, Guy Ritchie turns the iconic 1960s TV spy series into...
America and Russia have never seen eye to eye, but they do have some of...
Napoleon Solo and Illya Kuryakin are American and Russian government agents respectively - and an...
Throughout the early 1960s, the Cold War was in full swing. Two agents, one from...
Keith Michaels once had it all; recognition and money from an award-winning screenplay and an...
Mad geniuses Tom Tykwer (Perfume) and the Wachowski siblings (The Matrix) boldly take on David...
'Cloud Atlas' is the story of how the separate lives of individuals and their actions...
Aardman returns to hand-crafted clay-mation for this riotous seafaring romp. The film is almost too...
The Pirate Captain, although relentlessly optimistic, has never won the Pirate of the Year Award....