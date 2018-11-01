Hugh Grant is set to star in Guy Ritchie's new movie 'Toff Guys'.

The 58-year-old actor will appear alongside Matthew Mcconaughey, Kate Beckinsale and Henry Golding in the motion picture, which is expected to see writer Ritchie inspired by his classic crime comedy efforts, 'Lock, Stock and Two Smoking Barrels', and 'Snatch'.

According to Deadline, Grant will take on the role of journalist Fletcher in the forthcoming film.

Miramax forked out $30 million on the rights for the movie in May ahead of the Cannes market, and production is expected to start later this year in England.

The movie will centre on the story of a British drug lord who is attempting to sell off his business to a dynasty of Oklahoma billionaires.

Ritchie, Marn Davies and Ivan Atkinson have penned the script for the project.

The 'King Arthur: Legend of the Sword' director recently admitted he feels cinema needs to give people ''more'' than it used to, because the quality of TV shows has increased.

He said: ''To a degree cinema has become a sensational format, so you have to respect the rules of contemporary cinema. Because why do you go the cinema now, when TV can give you so much?

''You do need more from cinema than you used to. It needs to be an event of sorts just because television has become so interesting. There seems to be a polarisation between what cinema needs to do now and what TV needs to do.

''So I'm aware of the rules of contemporary cinema but it does need to be an experience, otherwise there's no point, you're just making TV.''