Hugh Grant isn't interested in appearing in Mindy Kaling's 'Four Weddings and a Funeral' comedy series.
The 1994 British comedy film of the same name is the inspiration for Mindy and co-writer Matt Warburton's miniseries which is to air on TV streaming service Hulu. It is being produced by the film's original writer Richard Curtis and will follow four American friends who reunite to attend a lavish London wedding with a bombshell revelation changing their lives forever.
Grant has met with some of the stars of the series, who include Nathalie Emmanuel, Nikesh Patel, Rebecca Rittenhouse and John Paul Reynolds, but he isn't interested in making a cameo as his alter ego Charles.
Speaking to 'Entertainment Tonight', he said: ''Well, they haven't asked me, I don't know, maybe not.''
Although he isn't interested in being part of Mindy's project, Hugh is reprising his role as as Charles for a special for TV charity telethon Comic Relief entitled 'One Red Nose Day and a Wedding'.
The special will mark the 25th anniversary of the box office sensation and the cast will include Hugh as brooding leading man Charles, and Andie MacDowell, who who played beautiful American heartbreaker Carrie.
Also returning to the cast of the classic romance is Kristin Scott Thomas, John Hannah, Rowan Atkinson, James Fleet, David Haig, Sophie Thompson, David Bower, Robin McCaffrey, Anna Chancellor, Rupert Vansittart, Simon Kunz, Sara Crowe and Timothy Walker.
The group of actors will be joined by unknown special guests, whilst original director Mike Newell returned to shoot the follow-up which will premiere on BBC One on Friday, March 15.
The new film will pick up 25 years after the first movie - which ended with Charles jilting his first love Henrietta at the altar to start a relationship and have a young son with Carrie.
Hugh, 58, won't spill any other details as the production team would ''shoot him'' if he gave away details of the sequel.
He said: ''I'll tell you what, everyone who was asked from the original film said yes and turned up and we all look pretty ropy now, but we're all good sports. We did it.''
