Hugh Grant wishes he'd got married sooner.

The 57-year-old actor tied the knot with TV producer Anna Eberstein - the mother of three of his five children, John, five, a two-year-old daughter and another baby, who is three months old - last month and he feels very ''lucky'' that they are so happy together.

Speaking on US TV show 'Today', he said: ''It's really nice. I can't pretend it isn't. I should have done it before.

''I'm just lucky. I'm lucky. I've got a great wife. I love her.''

With five children under the age of seven - including six-year-old daughter Tabitha and five-year-old son Felix with former partner Tinglan Hong - the 'A Very English Scandal' actor admitted travelling with his entire family can be ''unspeakable'' and he often wonders whether he can dodge having to go on trains or planes with his brood at all.

He quipped: ''Then you go through that moral torment of, 'Do I actually travel with them or do I make an excuse, so they have to go with their mom or a nanny?' ''

But he enjoys feeling ''smug'' by doing his parental duty and sticking by his kids for a full journey.

He added: ''I've done it because you feel so smug when you get to the other end - you've done your bit.''

Meanwhile, the 'Four Weddings and a Funeral' actor's ex-girlfriend Elizabeth Hurley - who he is still close friends with - recently admitted she thinks fatherhood has changed her pal for the better.

She said: ''He's an enchanting dad. Really, really sweet.

''Having these kids has transformed him from a very miserable person into a fairly miserable person. It's improved him. He's gone up the scale.''