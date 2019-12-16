Hugh Grant admits he was ''plain wrong'' about marriage and children.

The 59-year-old actor finally tied the knot with his longtime partner Anna Eberstein - with whom he has seven-year-old son John and two other children born in 2015 and 2018, whose names and gender they have chosen to keep private - last year, and he has admitted he was against the idea of tying the knot and ''put it off'' for ''too many decades'', whilst he confessed he ''used to roll [his] eyes'' at the thought of starting a family.

In an interview aired on The Chris Evans Virgin Radio Breakfast Show on Monday (16.12.19), the 'Love Actually' star - who has also Tabitha, eight, and Felix, six, with ex-partner Tinglan Hong - admitted: ''Well, I was just plain wrong.

''I was wrong.

''And children, you know, I used to roll my eyes.

''People would say, 'Oh Hugh you don't understand it', but they were right.''

The 'Bridget Jones's Diary' star - who was joined in the interview by his 'The Gentlemen' co-star Matthew McConaughey - had earlier spoke about almost getting knocked over on their wedding day, before gushing about how ''very nice'' it is being married.

He said: ''I was walking with my brother and we're having a lunch before the wedding and the family.

''It was a very small affair, that's all.

''It was very nice getting married.

''It was another thing I put off too many decades. Very nice. Very nice being married.''

Hugh previously insisted he was not interested in marriage as he thought it was a recipe for ''misery''.

He said in 2015: ''I'm not really a believer in marriage. I've seen very few good examples, maybe five, in my life, but I think otherwise it's a recipe for mutual misery.''

The 'Paddington 2' star's former girlfriend Elizabeth Hurley - who he dated for 13 years - previously joked being a parent had ''improved'' the 'Four Weddings and a Funeral' star - who is godfather to her son Damien - and made him a less ''miserable'' person.

She said: ''Having these kids has transformed him from a very miserable person into a fairly miserable person. It's improved him. He's gone up the scale.''

