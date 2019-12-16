Hugh Grant admits he was ''plain wrong'' about marriage and children.

Hugh Grant has admitted he was ''plain wrong'' about getting married and having kids and gushed about how ''very nice'' it is being a husband to wife Anna Eberstein.
The 59-year-old actor finally tied the knot with his longtime partner Anna Eberstein - with whom he has seven-year-old son John and two other children born in 2015 and 2018, whose names and gender they have chosen to keep private - last year, and he has admitted he was against the idea of tying the knot and ''put it off'' for ''too many decades'', whilst he confessed he ''used to roll [his] eyes'' at the thought of starting a family.
In an interview aired on The Chris Evans Virgin Radio Breakfast Show on Monday (16.12.19), the 'Love Actually' star - who has also Tabitha, eight, and Felix, six, with ex-partner Tinglan Hong - admitted: ''Well, I was just plain wrong.
''I was wrong.
''And children, you know, I used to roll my eyes.
''People would say, 'Oh Hugh you don't understand it', but they were right.''
The 'Bridget Jones's Diary' star - who was joined in the interview by his 'The Gentlemen' co-star Matthew McConaughey - had earlier spoke about almost getting knocked over on their wedding day, before gushing about how ''very nice'' it is being married.
He said: ''I was walking with my brother and we're having a lunch before the wedding and the family.
''It was a very small affair, that's all.
''It was very nice getting married.
''It was another thing I put off too many decades. Very nice. Very nice being married.''
Hugh previously insisted he was not interested in marriage as he thought it was a recipe for ''misery''.
He said in 2015: ''I'm not really a believer in marriage. I've seen very few good examples, maybe five, in my life, but I think otherwise it's a recipe for mutual misery.''
The 'Paddington 2' star's former girlfriend Elizabeth Hurley - who he dated for 13 years - previously joked being a parent had ''improved'' the 'Four Weddings and a Funeral' star - who is godfather to her son Damien - and made him a less ''miserable'' person.
She said: ''Having these kids has transformed him from a very miserable person into a fairly miserable person. It's improved him. He's gone up the scale.''
Listen to the full interview on The Chris Evans Virgin Radio Breakfast Show with Sky from 6:30am today (16.12.19).
