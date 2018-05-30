Claire Danes has revealed her five-year-old Cyrus is looking forward to having a new baby in the house.
Claire Dane's son keeps calling his unborn sibling ''his baby.''
The 39-year-old actress recently announced that she's expecting her second child with her husband Hugh Dancy and, although she's unsure how five-year-old Cyrus will adapt to having a new little brother or sister, he's in love with it at the moment.
Speaking to PEOPLE.com, the blonde beauty said: ''He's [Cyrus is] excited. There's some ambivalence, I think it's pretty complex. He's calling it his baby which is good. None of us know what it is so it's all still very abstract.''
The 'Homeland' star announced her pregnancy last month and admitted the first trimester was a struggle for her because she felt so ''rotten'' and she couldn't keep her eyes open while filming her TV series 'Homeland'.
She said recently: ''I was filming during the first trimester which is kind of my least favourite phase because you just feel horrible. You feel just rotten and you're not allowed to say why. I was filming quite a lot but just inadvertently falling asleep all the time. And it was embarrassing.
''This one particular nap, I face-planted onto this crocheted bag in-between takes. It was time for my close up ... and I sit up and I have this crocheted indentation on the side of my face. It looked like I had third-degree burns.''
The blonde beauty plays bipolar disorder-stricken investigator Carrie Mathison in the CIA drama but has revealed she will be leaving the show after the eighth series.
Asked about rumours the next season will be the last, Claire - who can currently be seen on screen in season seven - told Sirius XM DJ Howard Stern: ''Yeah, that's it.''
Although she feels ''ready'' to leave, she is ''really conflicted'' about her departure.
Claire and Hugh - who got married in 2009 after meeting on set of 'Evening' in 2006 -are excited about meeting their new addition over the next coming months.
