'Downton Abbey' star Hugh Bonneville is set to bring children's author Roald Dahl to life in a new, untitled biopic.
The 'Downton Abbey' actor will portray the children's author, who created unforgettable novels including 'Charlie and the Chocolate Factory' and 'The BFG', in the new picture which will be co-produced by Atticus Pictures and Goldcrest Films.
Elliot Jenkins, of Atticus Pictures, told Variety: ''Personally I can't imagine anyone better than Hugh Bonneville to give the ambivalent nature of Roald Dahl's life.
''He was such a man of wounded parts below his polished veneer of self-confidence.''
The biopic is set to look at the author's marriage to actress Patricia Neal and it will move between New York, England and Los Angeles in 1960s - a time when the writer struggled to write.
Neal was a renowned actress, who made her film debut in 1949 in 'John Loves Mary', and she went on to star in many Hollywood hits including 'Breakfast at Tiffany's' with Audrey Hepburn in 1961.
Although the project is currently untitled, the publication has described it as being similar to 'Saving Mr. Banks' and 'Finding Neverland' and based around Stephen Michael Shearer's biography of Neal, 'An Unquiet Life'.
The script is being written by John Hay and David Logan, who both worked together on the TV drama 'Lost Christmas'.
Pascal Degove, managing director of Goldcrest Films, said: ''This film tracks the personal triumphs and tragedies behind the marriage of two globally known superstars.
''John and David's excellent script is an audience-pleasing portrayal of Roald and Patricia's touching love story, backgrounded by the cinematic sweep of the swinging 60s.''
While Bonneville, 53, will take on the role as the author, an actress has yet to be confirmed for the part of Neal.
