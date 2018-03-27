Hugh Bonneville says he is no longer religious after being ''let down'' by people of faith.
Hugh Bonneville has lost his ''faith'' in Christianity.
The 'Downton Abbey' star has a degree in theology from Cambridge University and enjoyed learning about religion at the Church of England school he attended as a child, but he says he was turned off his beliefs by people he wished not to disclose.
Speaking to the Daily Express newspaper, he said: ''I lost my faith for various reasons. There were people I looked up to who let me down in that regard I suppose. I will keep it as general as that.''
The 54-year-old actor admits he went from lacking belief in God to believing nothing can be know of his existence, but he fully respects everyone else's faith.
He said: ''I was quite happy with the fact that we are born, we live and we die. I did not need that extra step of faith. By the time I went to university I went from atheist to agnostic. I fully respect those who do have faith and I see what it means to them. That leap of faith is something I've not taken.''
Bonneville fittingly heads to Jerusalem in a new documentary, 'Jesus: Countdown to Calvary', this Easter, where he will learn about Jesus' final moments, including his betrayal by Judas and crucifixion.
Asked why he got involved, he told 'USA Today': ''It was quite simply that the religion unit at RTE got in touch and said, look, I know you did theology - is this an area you would like to have a look at again? And I said sure. They knew the synoptic Gospels (the New Testament books of Matthew, Mark and Luke, which tell different versions of the same events) were something I had been interested in and the road to Calvary comes up over and over in them. The synoptic Gospels are something I have a detective forensic interest in. But, as I said in the documentary, I haven't touched those books in 35 years.''
Corgan took to Instagram to confirm rumours of new Pumpkins material, saying the first songs could arrive as early as May.
The first Paddington movie in 2014 is already such a beloved classic that it's hard...
While this biopic has the standard sumptuous production values of a British period drama, it's...
Robin Cavendish seems to have everything. He is handsome, educated, extraordinarily intelligent and has a...
Since being adopted into the Brown family, Paddington bear is now a big part of...
Filmmaker Gurinder Chada (Bend It Like Beckham) draws on her own family history to explore...
'Viceroy's House' follows the life of the last Viceroy of India who was the figurehead...
In the jungles of Peru, a young bear learns about and becomes obsessed with Great...
Paddington is a young Peruvian bear who has always held a curiosity for the city...
For an amazing true story performed by such a strong A-list cast, this is an...
'The Monuments Men' is based on the true story of seven unlikely museum directors, curators...
The Monuments Men are a group of seven scholars from art historians to museum curators...
It's the 1940s and with World War II at its most fierce, Hitler's Nazi army...