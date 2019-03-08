A 'Downton Abbey' sequel could come to fruition should the first film impress studio bosses.
A second 'Downton Abbey' film could be made if the first film proves successful.
Universal Pictures, Focus Features and Carnival Film & Television bosses are set to watch the latest cut of the hotly-anticipated movie, which is due to be released on September 13th, but some have already had a sneak preview and are said to have been impressed.
A source told the Daily Mail newspaper that the studios are exploring the possibility of a second movie should the initial motion picture - a big screen adaptation of the popular TV series - prove a ratings success.
Another film would also depend on whether the cast - who include Hugh Bonneville and Elizabeth McGovern as husband and wife Lord Grantham and Lady Cora - could be brought together again.
Allen Leech will reprise his role as Thomas Branson in the movie, which is written and co-produced by Julian Fellowes - who created the TV series - and he has teased fans to expect a tear-jerker.
He said: ''It's Julian - you're going to have tears. He's never too saccharine-sweet, so be prepared for everything.''
The 'Bohemian Rhapsody' star also admitted he was ''surprised'' by the plot Julian chose, but praised him for finding a fitting story for all 22 members of the cast.
Allen said: ''I was very surprised about the angle that Julian went with.
''But then again, I was also amazed that he managed to get the entire 22-[member] cast to have their own story within the contained two-hour movie.
''He's done an amazing job.''
Other stars who will appear in the movie include Michelle Dockery and Laura Carmichael, who play Lord and Lady Grantham's daughters Lady Mary and Lady Edith respectively.
What's more, Jim Carter will be back as Charles Carson, Brendan Coyle will play John Bates on the big screen, and Joanne Froggatt will star as Anna Bates again.
With the 61st Grammy Awards fast approaching, we have revised the long list of nominees once again and think we've made up our mind about who will be...
After a 21-year gap between albums and a full 19-year break as a band, Sleeper seem at last to be back in earnest.
Having announced her debut album 'When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?', Billie Eilish unveils a sinister video for her new single 'Bury a...
Imagine Dragons have now unveiled the official video for their single 'Bad Liar', following their recent animated lyric video.
Brit Award-nominated Tom Walker unveils the video for his newest single 'Just You and I' taken from his debut studio album 'What a Time To Be Alive'.
Stalker Miller have seen a will and determination come to fruition with the release of their debut album 'Homegrown By Joan'.
The first Paddington movie in 2014 is already such a beloved classic that it's hard...
While this biopic has the standard sumptuous production values of a British period drama, it's...
Robin Cavendish seems to have everything. He is handsome, educated, extraordinarily intelligent and has a...
Since being adopted into the Brown family, Paddington bear is now a big part of...
Filmmaker Gurinder Chada (Bend It Like Beckham) draws on her own family history to explore...
'Viceroy's House' follows the life of the last Viceroy of India who was the figurehead...
In the jungles of Peru, a young bear learns about and becomes obsessed with Great...
Paddington is a young Peruvian bear who has always held a curiosity for the city...
For an amazing true story performed by such a strong A-list cast, this is an...
'The Monuments Men' is based on the true story of seven unlikely museum directors, curators...
The Monuments Men are a group of seven scholars from art historians to museum curators...
It's the 1940s and with World War II at its most fierce, Hitler's Nazi army...