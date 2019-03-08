A second 'Downton Abbey' film could be made if the first film proves successful.

Universal Pictures, Focus Features and Carnival Film & Television bosses are set to watch the latest cut of the hotly-anticipated movie, which is due to be released on September 13th, but some have already had a sneak preview and are said to have been impressed.

A source told the Daily Mail newspaper that the studios are exploring the possibility of a second movie should the initial motion picture - a big screen adaptation of the popular TV series - prove a ratings success.

Another film would also depend on whether the cast - who include Hugh Bonneville and Elizabeth McGovern as husband and wife Lord Grantham and Lady Cora - could be brought together again.

Allen Leech will reprise his role as Thomas Branson in the movie, which is written and co-produced by Julian Fellowes - who created the TV series - and he has teased fans to expect a tear-jerker.

He said: ''It's Julian - you're going to have tears. He's never too saccharine-sweet, so be prepared for everything.''

The 'Bohemian Rhapsody' star also admitted he was ''surprised'' by the plot Julian chose, but praised him for finding a fitting story for all 22 members of the cast.

Allen said: ''I was very surprised about the angle that Julian went with.

''But then again, I was also amazed that he managed to get the entire 22-[member] cast to have their own story within the contained two-hour movie.

''He's done an amazing job.''

Other stars who will appear in the movie include Michelle Dockery and Laura Carmichael, who play Lord and Lady Grantham's daughters Lady Mary and Lady Edith respectively.

What's more, Jim Carter will be back as Charles Carson, Brendan Coyle will play John Bates on the big screen, and Joanne Froggatt will star as Anna Bates again.