Hozier will make his comeback with four intimate shows this September.

The 'Take Me To Church' hitmaker has been keeping a low-profile since completing the two-year touring cycle for his self-titled debut album in 2014, but on Monday (13.08.18) it was announced he's returning with three shows in Dublin, Ireland, between September 3 and 7, concluding with a charity gig in aid of War Child at London's KOKO in Camden on September 11.

According to a press release, the 28-year-old Irish singer/songwriter is also set to drop new music ''very soon'', and he will announce further shows in the UK, Ireland and Europe on Friday (17.08.18).

Speaking in July 2016, Hozier revealed his ideas for his second record, and one topic he won't be writing about is being famous because he thinks it is a myth.

He said at the time: ''I think you have to be careful about what you are drawing from. I don't worry about it so much in that this [fame] is a myth. The myth of fame and the myth of success is cultivated because it is monetizable and it is profitable. We sell the myth of fame and the myth of success in music, we sell it in videos, but it's f***ing b****cks. It's all nonsense.''

The long-haired star has spent his time away from the spotlight trying to lead a normal life after a whirlwind couple of years.

However, he admitted he didn't want to stay away from touring for too long because he feared he would ''go crazy''.

He said: ''I'm gonna catch up with friends and family, close family members that I didn't see a lot of over the past two years at great personal expense. It's at great personal expense for your well-being. I think I need to look after myself in that regard and it's giving myself that space and drawing a line in the sand. I'm not going to be sitting doing nothing. I'll dive into arranging what I already have for the next album. And I'm gonna be on tour again. I'd go crazy if I wasn't touring by next year.''

Hozier's 2018 tour dates are as follows:

September 3, Dublin Academy

September 5, Dublin Academy

September 7, Dublin Academy

September 11, London KOKO