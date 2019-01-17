Hozier has announced his first album in almost four years.

The Irish musician will release 'Wasteland Baby' on March 1, which follows the 2018 mixtape 'Nina Cried Power'.

Announcing his follow-up to his critically-accliamed 2014 eponymous debut album - which featured the huge hit 'Take Me To Church' - he wrote on Twitter:

I'm thrilled to announce my new album #WastelandBaby will be released on March 1st and You can now listen to a new song called Almost. https://hozier.lnk.to/WastelandBabyTW (sic)'

The record is comprised of 14 tracks, including 'Nina Cried Power', which features blues legend Mavis Staples.

The record also features the song 'Movement', which the 28-year-old singer/songwriter performed live at his comeback show in London last year.

The folk star also shared the music video for soulful anthem in November.

Meanwhile, the Grammy-nominated star - whose full name is Andrew Hozier-Byrne - previously admitted he thinks fame is a ''myth'' and made it clear he will never write about his experiences in the spotlight.

He: ''I think you have to be careful about what you are drawing from. I don't worry about it so much in that this [fame] is a myth. The myth of fame and the myth of success is cultivated because it is monetisable and it is profitable. We sell the myth of fame and the myth of success in music, we sell it in videos, but it's f***ing b*******. It's all nonsense.''

The 'Someone New' singer also warned against the danger of losing yourself amongst the trappings of fame and success.

He said: ''The thing is, when you think you've arrived at the point that you've been striving to get to, you f***ing have to bring yourself with you. Much to my disappointment, I still am myself. I still view the world with the same eyes that I did when I did the first album.''