Hozier, Moby and Laura Mvula will join Ed Sheeran for the first-ever Give a Home charity concert series next month.

The trio and the 'Shape Of You' hitmaker will join 1,000 other artists in Amnesty International and Sofar Sounds' forthcoming global festival, which will take place in cities all over the world, on September 20 to raise awareness of the global refugee crisis.

'Take Me to Church' hitmaker Hozier, who will be performing in his hometown of Dublin, Ireland said: ''There's something wonderful about sharing a live music experience in the warmth and closeness of someone's home, which was my experience with Sofar. I'm thrilled to be taking part in the Give A Home gigs, a global act of welcome which embodies the hospitable spirit of Sofar with the important work of Amnesty International.''

Ed said: ''We all deserve a home, not just the memory of one. That's why I'm proud to join Amnesty International and Sofar's Give a Home campaign in raising awareness for the global refugee crisis and funds for Amnesty's important work.''

Other artists playing in the concert series at top-secret venues around the world include

Archive, Blaenavon, Get Cape. Wear Cape. Fly, Imelda May, Jon Hopkins w/ Leo Abrahams, Marika Hackman, Nick Mulvey, Sivu, The Hoosiers, To Kill A King and We Were Promised Jetpacks.

And previously announced were Above & Beyond, Eliza & The Bear, James Morrison, Jessie Ware, JP Cooper, KT Tunstall, Nina Nesbitt, Nothing but Thieves, Rudimental, Sampa the Great, The Jezabels and Wild Beasts.

The funds raised will support Amnesty International's work in documenting human rights abuses and violations against refugees and pushing governments to find a sustainable solution.

More than 22 million people have been forced to flee their home country, so the aim of the ambitious concert series is to unite people in showing solidarity with refugees.

Fans have until September 10 to apply for tickets through sofarsounds.com/giveahome. From the site, people will be able to select their city and the event of their choice to be in with a chance of winning two tickets. They will have the option of making a donation when applying for tickets.