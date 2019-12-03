Howard Stern has hit out at Simon Cowell after Gabrielle Union left 'America's Got Talent' amid concerns over racially insensitive acts and personal remarks about her appearance.
Howard Stern has slammed Simon Cowell over Gabrielle Union's departure from 'America's Got Talent'.
Gabrielle and her co-judge Julianne Hough left the show recently after just one season and Howard claims Simon has turned 'AGT' into the ''ultimate example of a boys' club,'' where men are treated better than women.
During his SiriusXM show, Howard - who was a judge on the show for four seasons until 2015 - said: ''He sets it up that the men stay no matter how ugly [the men] are, no matter how old they are, no matter how fat they are, no matter how talentless they are. He replaces the hot chicks with hotter chicks and younger chicks. Howie's [Mandel] doing a fine, serviceable job - why don't they change him? And why don't they change Simon? This is the ultimate example of a boys' club.''
Gabrielle, 47, reportedly had concerns over racially insensitive acts and personal remarks about her appearance before she left the show but Julianne, 31, has denied experiencing any problems on set.
She said in a statement last week: ''I had a wonderful time on 'America's Got Talent.' I loved working with the cast, crew and producers. I am happy to continue my working relationship with NBC... I'm looking forward to what the future holds.''
However, NBC says it is taking Gabrielle's concerns seriously, explaining: ''We remain committed to ensuring a respectful workplace for all employees and take very seriously any questions about workplace culture.
''We are working with Ms. Union through her representatives to hear more about her concerns, following which we will take whatever next steps may be appropriate.''
Time's Up has launched a petition urging NBCUniversal leaders to take Union's allegations seriously and to take steps on workplace health and safety.
Time's Up president and CEO Tina Tchen said in a statement: ''Gabrielle Union's experience at 'America's Got Talent' is exemplary of the double bind that black women face at work.
''Not only did Union reportedly endure and witness racist and inappropriate behaviour - including racially-insensitive comments and excessive criticism about her physical appearance - but it also appears she was punished for speaking out: the company labeled her as 'difficult' before ousting her from the show altogether. Union's story is deeply troubling on its own, but her experience is particularly problematic because it follows a pattern of NBCUniversal protecting the careers of powerful men at the expense of women who speak out.''
SAG-AFTRA added: ''We take issues of workplace health and safety very seriously. We immediately reached out to Ms. Union's representatives when these reports came to light. It is our practice to work closely with members who reach out to us and their representatives in instances like this, as that usually affords the best protection and best resolution for the affected member.''
Kai Whiston is back already with his second album of his own 'No World As Good As Mine', and this time he has the help of organic instruments.
Her debut album The Witching Hour is out soon.
Feet are mid-tour and promoting their debut album, and tonight they played Ramsgate Music Hall with support from local band Malpractice.
Famed for performing one of her own songs as her opening gambit on The X Factor, Lucy Spraggan rocked up at the Booking Hall as part of her UK and...
After nearly thirty years since his first solo record Mark Lanegan has just released one of his very best and there's not many artists who can claim...
Listen to their new single 'People Change'.
For the first, and almost certainly last, time Cambridge indie rockers Mallory Knox performed at The Booking Hall in Dover.
'Devour You' is a fantastic follow up to Starcrawler's debut album and represents a move on in terms of sound and, in part, direction.