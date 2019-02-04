Howard Donald is ''open-minded'' about his sexuality and thinks he ''should be'' pansexual.
Howard Donald is ''open-minded'' about his sexuality.
The Take That singer - who has sons Bowie, three, and Dougie, 23 months, with wife Katie Halil and two daughters, Grace, 20, and Lola, 13, from past relationships - admitted he ''fancies'' both men and women and thinks he ''should'' be pansexual, which means an attraction to anyone regardless of sex or gender identity.
Speaking in an Instagram live video, the 50-year-old star said: ''Christine And The Queens, she's a pansexual, I've read.
''Pansexual sounds good. Maybe I should be pansexual.
!And let's face it, women look at other women sometimes and think, 'Ooh yeah, she's tasty, I fancy her'.
''I've looked at men before and thought, 'Oh yeah, I fancy him, he's a good-looking guy. I wish I looked like that'.
''You can still be attracted to men and still be attracted to women . . . as well as women, sorry. But I'm happy with my wife, anyway.
''But I'm just saying, I'm very open-minded when it comes to that.''
Howard's comments come after he recently confessed to having a crush on 57-year-old TV presenter Lorraine Kelly because he thinks she is ''very sexy looking'' and loves her Scottish accent.
He said: ''She's a brunette. I like her. She is very sexy looking. I have to say that Scottish accent is great.''
It appeared that Howard wasn't the only member of the band to have a liking for the Scottish TV host, with Gary Barlow describing her as being ''like a fine wine''.
Howard and Katie were married in January 2015 in a secret two-day wedding.
The couple met while Take That were filming Marks & Spencer Christmas TV advert in 2008, but only started dating in 2010.
