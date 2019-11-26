The Hollywood Vampires are set to tour the UK with Primal Scream in 2020.

The legendary rock supergroup - comprised of Alice Cooper, Aerosmith's Joe Perry and Hollywood star Johnny Depp - will kick off the run on September 2 at the Leeds First Direct Arena, before heading to Glasgow, London's The O2, and wrapping at the Birmingham Arena on September 6.

'Poison' hitmaker, Cooper, has promised fans can expect, ''the highest energy hard rock shows you will see all year.''

He said: ''This show has something for everyone. I like to joke that The Vampires are the world's most expensive bar band, but what a lot of people don't realise is that this is a real rock band, not just some novelty.

''I wouldn't keep doing it if it weren't such a great band. ''Everybody gets along, the musical chemistry is as good as it gets and the show will be the highest energy hard rock shows you will see all year. I never get tired of playing with these guys!''

Whilst guitar legend, Perry, added: ''I'm looking forward to be getting back on the road with the guys in the Vampires this summer.

''It's going to be great to get to play a bunch of tunes from our new album as well as a few from our dead, drunk friends.

''The last tour we were firing on all cylinders and it's because of the great support from our fans that we really push the pedal to the floor. You can expect much of the same in September. We can't wait to get over and prove it.''

The shows are in support of the band's latest LP, 'Rise', the follow-up to their 2015 self-titled debut LP, which is largely comprised of brand new material, but also features tributes to their late rock peers, including Depp's rendition of David Bowie's 'Heroes'.

The band will be joined by Bobby Gillespie and co on all dates of the run.

Fans can also check out The Vampires' new video for 'I Want My Now', which features behind-the-scenes footage.

Tickets for the 2020 tour go on general sale on Friday (29.11.19).

The Hollywood Vampires 'Rise' UK tour 2020 dates are:

September 2 - Leeds First Direct Arena

September 3 - Glasgow Hydro

September 5 - London O2 Arena

September 6 - Birmingham Arena