The Hollywood Vampires will tour the UK for the first time ever this summer.

Alice Cooper, Johnny Depp and Joe Perry's legendary supergroup are bringing their electric show to Birmingham, Manchester and Glasgow this June, topping off the short run at London's The SSE Arena, Wembley on June 20.

The trio will be joined by The Darkness and The Dammed at the four concerts.

The Vampires began on Hollywood's Sunset Strip at the iconic Rainbow Bar & Grill's upstairs bar, and over the years has featured the likes of the late John Lennon and The Who's Keith Moon.

Shock rocker Cooper, actor and guitarist Depp and Aerosmith star Perry released their self-titled LP in 2015, which featured guest appearances from Sir Paul McCartney and Foo Fighters' Dave Grohl.

Speaking about what rock star credentials are required to be a member, 'Poison' hitmaker Cooper - who founded the group - said: ''To join the club, one simply had to out drink all of the members.

''I would walk in on a typical night and John Lennon, Harry Nilsson, Keith Moon - who would usually be in a costume like a maid or a chauffeur - Bernie Taupin, Jim Morrison and Mickey Dolenz would be there. The next week might be Bernie Taupin, Jimi Hendrix, Jim Morrison and Mickey Dolenz.''

And on what to expect from the forthcoming shows, 'Pirates of the Caribbean' star Depp warned it could get bloody.

He added: ''There will be rumbling in ears and there might be blood trickling out of one ear.''

And Perry concluded: ''I don't say things like this often, but this band is (bleeping) good.''

The UK tour announcement comes after Cooper said he'd love to have the band play Somerset's Glastonbury festival in the future.

Speaking exclusively to BANG Showbiz last year, he said ''I would love to. I would love to bring a little vampirism to Glastonbury. I'm just saying, we're open to it. The Alice Cooper show might scare everyone to death but the Vampires I think would be OK.''

'Pirates of the Caribbean' star Depp, 54, is no stranger to Glastonbury, having already performed a surprise warm up with Kris Kristofferson at the music extravaganza last weekend.

But whilst Cooper acknowledges the fact Depp is able to jam with anyone, he thinks Hollywood Vampires' usual set list would be too long.

He continued: ''He [Johnny] plays with everybody. Johnny will go and play with [Paul] McCartney, he'll play with the [Rolling] Stones, he'll play with everybody. But when he's with our band it's a full on show. It's 28 songs.''

Tickets for the tour go on sale on Friday (09.02.18).

The Hollywood Vampires' UK tour dates are as follows:

June 16, Birmingham Genting Arena

June 17, Manchester Arena

June 19, Glasgow The SSE Hydro

June 20, London - The SSE Arena, Wembley