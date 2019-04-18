The Hollywood Vampires have announced a new album mostly comprised of original music.

Alice Cooper, Johnny Depp and Aerosmith's Joe Perry's legendary supergroup will release 'Rise' - the follow-up to their 2015 self-titled debut LP - on June 21.

As well as the brand new material, Depp has recorded his own take on late music legend David Bowie's 1997 classic 'Heroes', whilst there is also a tribute to Jim Carroll Band's 'People Who Died' and Perry has put his own spin on Johnny Thunder's 'You Can't Put Your Arms Around A Memory'.

The trio worked on the record with Cooper's long-time touring band member Tommy Henriksen, and the 'Poison' hitmaker says the songs represent what The Vampires' sound ''really is''.

He said: '''Rise' is not only a totally different animal than the first Vampires album, it is unique to anything I've ever been a part of.

''I approached it very differently than I usually do when working on an album.

''Each of us; Joe, Johnny, Tommy and myself have written songs on this album.

''What is different though is that I didn't try to change any songs to be more ''Alice-like''.

''Because each of us has different influences, the sound of this album is very cool.

''I think that with this album, we are establishing what the Vampires' sound really is, whereas with the first album we were more tipping our hats to our fallen rock n roll brothers.''

Perry - the lead guitarist in Aerosmith - added that 'Rise' is ''one of the most freest and honest'' albums he's ever worked on.

He said: '''Rise' came from pure creative energy, which is just like playing live with the Vampires.

''The record showcases everyone doing what they do best without anyone looking over our shoulders.

''There was no pressure or deadlines, allowing us to write and record an album that is one of the freest and most honest sounding records I've been part of. I can't wait to perform some of these tunes live for our fans.''

The name of the band derives from the star-studded drinking club in the 70s on Hollywood's Sunset Strip at the iconic Rainbow Bar & Grill's upstairs bar, which over the years featured the likes of the late Beatles frontman John Lennon and The Who's Keith Moon.

The band's first record featured guest appearances from Sir Paul McCartney and Foo Fighters' Dave Grohl.

Speaking about what rock star credentials are required to be a member, Cooper - who founded the group to honour the rock legends of the past - said previously: ''To join the club, one simply had to out drink all of the members.

''I would walk in on a typical night and John Lennon, Harry Nilsson, Keith Moon - who would usually be in a costume like a maid or a chauffeur - Bernie Taupin, Jim Morrison and Mickey Dolenz would be there.

''The next week might be Bernie Taupin, Jimi Hendrix, Jim Morrison and Mickey Dolenz.''

The first single from the new album, 'Who's Laughing Now', is out now.

'Rise' track-listing:

1. 'I Want My Now'

2. 'Good People Are Hard To Find'

3. 'Who's Laughing Now'

4. 'How The Glass Fell'

5. 'The Boogieman Surprise'

6. 'Welcome To Bushwackers' (feat. Jeff Beck & John Waters)

7. 'The Wrong Bandage'

8. 'You Can't Put Your Arms Around A Memory'

9. 'Git From Round Me'

10. 'Heroes'

11. 'A Pitiful Beauty'

12. 'New Threat'

13. 'Mr. Spider'

14. 'We Gotta Rise'

15. 'People Who Died'

16. 'Congratulations'