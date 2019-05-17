The Hollywood Vampires have released 'The Boogieman Surprise' from their upcoming album 'Rise'.

Following the release of lead single 'Who's Laughing Now', Alice Cooper, Johnny Depp and Aerosmith's Joe Perry's legendary supergroup have dropped the original track which they debuted on their world tour last year.

As per a press release, the number is described as having a ''laid-back groove, grinding guitars, and smooth strings'' and hailed as ''an epic, ominous, outsider anthem.''

The track is accompanied with an epic live video from the band's show at Montreux Jazz Festival last year.

Meanwhile, last weekend saw the Vampires joined onstage by Marilyn Manson and Aerosmith frontman Steven Tyler at the Greek Theatre in Los Angeles.

Depp performed his unique rendition of David Bowie classic 'Heroes', also featured on 'Rise' - produced by Cooper's long-time touring member Tommy Henriksen - which acts as the follow-up to their 2015 self-titled debut LP, which is out on June 21.

Their second record is largely comprised of brand new material, but also features a tribute to Jim Carroll Band's 'People Who Died' and Perry has put his own spin on Johnny Thunder's 'You Can't Put Your Arms Around A Memory'.

'Poison' hitmaker Cooper previously said the songs represent how they ''really sound'' as a collective.

He said: '''Rise' is not only a totally different animal than the first Vampires album, it is unique to anything I've ever been a part of.

''I approached it very differently than I usually do when working on an album.

''Each of us; Joe, Johnny, Tommy and myself have written songs on this album.

''What is different though is that I didn't try to change any songs to be more ''Alice-like''.

''Because each of us has different influences, the sound of this album is very cool.

''I think that with this album, we are establishing what the Vampires' sound really is, whereas with the first album we were more tipping our hats to our fallen rock n roll brothers.''

Perry - the lead guitarist in Aerosmith - added that the LP is ''one of the most freest and honest'' albums he's ever worked on.

He said: '''Rise' came from pure creative energy, which is just like playing live with the Vampires.

''The record showcases everyone doing what they do best without anyone looking over our shoulders.

''There was no pressure or deadlines, allowing us to write and record an album that is one of the freest and most honest sounding records I've been part of. I can't wait to perform some of these tunes live for our fans.''

The name of the band derives from the star-studded drinking club in the 70s on Hollywood's Sunset Strip at the iconic Rainbow Bar & Grill's upstairs bar, which over the years featured the likes of the late Beatles frontman John Lennon and The Who's Keith Moon.

The band's first record featured guest appearances from Sir Paul McCartney and Foo Fighters' Dave Grohl.

'Rise' is available to pre-order now and the live video for 'The Boogieman Surprise' can be viewed here: youtu.be/X9mjH3hM49o