Emma Bunton and Holly Willoughby once shared a kiss.

Emma's Spice Girls bandmate Mel B, 44, has called the blonde beauty the ''biggest gossip'' and revealed that Emma, 43 - who has two children with her partner Jade Jones - once told her she enjoyed a sneaky snog with her pal, TV presenter Holly.

Speaking on Heart Breakfast with JK and Kelly Brook, Mel said: ''Emma Bunton, she's a right good old gossip that one. She knows everything about everything right? I did that with Holly Willoughby because she told me the night before that they had a night out and had a little bit of like a girl kiss and then I was on the panel with Holly Willoughby and I went 'oh you and Emma you snogged didn't you last night?' she said 'why would you say that out loud?' 'ooh sorry'. And then they aired it.''

However, Mel has no regrets about spilling the beans on Emma and Holly, 38, who has three kids with her husband Daniel Baldwin.

She said: ''I'm just very honest I can't help it. Hence my show, 'Brutally Honest'. Boom get that right in there.''

And after Mel's revelation, Kelly made a surprising confession of her own.

She said: ''KB: I tried to snog Holly once and she didn't go there.''

JK replied: ''I didn't try and snog Holly just so you know,'' while Mel added: ''I didn't try and snog her either.''

During the interview, Mel's dog Cookie started barking madly when the hosts mentioned her former Spice Girls bandmate Victoria Beckham, who Mel has previously blasted after Victoria refused to join the Spice Girls reunion.

As the dog started barking, Mel laughed: ''Because you mentioned Victoria, she's going mad. Why are you doing that?''

Mel also admitted she thinks Jessie J is overrated but shared her admiration for Miley Cyrus, Lewis Capaldi and Ariana Grande.

