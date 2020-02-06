Holly Willoughby has a skincare ''saviour'' to help her combat the early mornings.

The 'This Morning' presenter swears by the Liz Earle Soothing Eye Lotion - which retails for around £16 - when she is appearing on the mid-morning show.

Speaking on ITV's This Morning during a skincare segment, she said: ''I use it every morning when I'm here. I put it on two cotton wool pads and then I hold them on my eyes for about 30 seconds, or some mornings slightly longer. I feel like it just takes down that redness and that puffiness.''

Meanwhile, Holly previously revealed she is a big fan of the Garnier Skin Act Eye Mask Orange Juice.

Speaking back in 2018, she said: ''These mini masks do exactly what they say on the tin - they're packed full of moisture. Formulated with orange juice and hyaluronic acid to visibly reduce eye bags, they refresh and cool the eye area, giving your skin a wake-up call.''

Holly is grateful for the invention of make up wipes as she isn't the ''best'' at remembering to take her make up off.

Speaking about her beauty blunder, she said: ''I have to admit that I am not the world's best at taking off my make-up, so the invention of make up wipes really saved my life.''

When the 38-year-old television presenter - who has Harry, 10, Belle, eight, and Chester, five, with her husband Dan Baldwin - goes abroad, she always makes sure to take some beauty essentials with her in her beach bag.

She shared: ''To maintain a relaxed, natural look on holiday, I keep a few make-up essentials in my beach bag.''