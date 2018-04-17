Holly Willoughby has announced the launch of her lifestyle brand.

The 37-year-old presenter has taken to Instagram to share the ''secret'' project she has been working on which promises a range of fashion, home, travel, baby, wellness and living products that will help fans to ''make their life easier''.

The 'This Morning' host excitedly posted an image on her account with the caption: ''So ... finally I get to tell you about something I've been working on passionately and secretly for a long time ... This is TRULY, my new lifestyle brand that launches in the Autumn. I'd love you to be part of the Truly family so please register here truly.co.uk (find the link in my bio above) to find out more and keep updated on all things TRULY. Let the adventure begin! #TRULY [sic]''

The Garnier ambassador shared a link to the website - which will be launching in autumn - and the description gives an insight into what fans can expect from her brand.

It reads: ''Truly is a new lifestyle brand for you that launches later this year. It's about beautiful things that are of the highest quality, surprisingly affordable and designed to make your life easier.''

Eager fans are able to sign up on the website to be the first to know about Holly's latest news, including a release date and product sneak peeks.