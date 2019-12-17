Holly Willoughby thought her husband was a ''d***head'' when they first met.

The 38-year-old TV presenter has been married to producer Dan Baldwin since 2007 and they have three children together but Holly admitted it was definitely not love at first sight for them.

Speaking to Keith Lemon on his Christmas Shopping special about how they first met when Dan joined one of her TV projects as a producer, she said: ''Dan was there as a new producer and I thought, ''oh my God, I'm gonna hate this guy''.'

When asked if she there were sparks when they met, she said: ''No, not at all and he'd come from MTV and he was very cool for school. He looked at me like I was this wally of a person.

''I thought, 'Oh my God he hates me, he just thinks he's really cool'.''

Keith asked: ''You thought, ''he's a d**khead?' and Holly replied: ''A little bit.''

She went on to add: ''Then we became really good friends. We were in the bar and we cheers-ed in regards to champagne and I looked at him and it was like, ''Oh my God, I fancy him'. In that second I just knew, it was like a little sparkle.''

Holly and Dan have been married for 12 years and have children Harry, ten, Belle, eight and Chester, five, together.

Holly - who presents 'This Morning' - previously revealed she turns down a lot of invitations in order to spend time at home with Dan and the kids.

She said: ''I don't really see anybody. I turn down a lot of stuff - even friend stuff - and because they're friends, they understand that I just want to be able to sit at home, order a takeaway and watch telly with my family.''