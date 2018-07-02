Holly Willoughby surprised fans by wearing an £8.00 dress on 'This Morning' on Monday (02.07.18).

The 37-year-old presenter shocked viewers by wearing the affordable nude and red dress from online brand 10store.

The TV personality took to Twitter and Instagram today to share her choice of dress with her followers, she wrote: ''Morning Monday... today's look on @thismorning dress by @the10store shoes @office shoes #hwstyle [sic]''

Her fans were very impressed with Holly's pick, with one Twitter use writing: ''Love your dress Holly, you always look stunning, Love your style! [sic]''

Another stated: ''Should one person ever be allowed to look so cute! Gorgeous Miss W! [sic]''

Holly's outfit is the Leaf Print Frill Dress and is currently on sale from the previous price of £25.00.

The dress has a frilly hemline, a thin tie round the waist and features a playful print, and the blonde beauty finished off the look with a pair of suede heels from Office.

Twitter users everywhere are trying to get their hands on the dress but it appears to be sold out.

Meanwhile, Holly has paid tribute to her children by creating their own personalised prints, with artist Dan Baldwin, who shares a name with her husband.

Holly's children Harry, Nine, Belle, seven and three-year-old Chester have received their own personalised prints with their names handwritten in the corner of each framed print.

The star took to Instagram to praise the artist, she said: ''So in love with these beautiful prints for my children ... Thank You @danbaldwinart for the special prints released today to support @calmzone with @maddoxgallery ... absolutely my favourite artist who just happens to share the name of the man I love. [sic]''