Holly Willoughby was left speechless when Sir Elton John dedicated a song to her and her husband at his concert at the Lucca Summer Festival.

The 'This Morning' co-host was absent from the daytime show on Monday (08.07.19) because she and her spouse Dan Baldwin were watching the legendary musician perform in Italy at the weekend and she was delighted when Elton invited the couple to meet him before his set.

Returning to the ITV series on Tuesday, she said: ''I had the best weekend, I really did. Dan surprised me with some tickets to see Elton John a long, long time ago.

''It was a very special concert because it was in Tuscany, it was outside in the walled city of Lucca, it was absolutely beautiful.

''It was made extra special by the fact that Elton very kindly asked if we would come and say hello to him beforehand, so I was all star-struck.''

But the meeting was not the only surprise Elton had for Holly as her concert experience was taken to another level when the 72-year-old singer dedicated 'I Guess That's Why They Call It The Blues' to the loved-up couple.

She shared: ''He sounded incredible! But I told him at the time that Dan and I have a favourite lyric in a song, which is from 'I Guess That's Why They Call It The Blues', which is 'Live for each second without hesitation, and never forget I'm your man' - we love that bit.

''So I told him that ... then we went to go see the concert, we're standing there, and Elton goes 'I'm dedicating this song to Holly and Dan', and then played that song. It was one of the most magical moments of my life, ever!''

However, the 38-year-old presenter was gutted because she didn't think to film the unexpected surprise on her phone, so she issued a plea to any concert goers to send her the moment if they have it on their smart phones.

She said: ''Obviously, because we're just watching it, I wasn't filming that bit. So if anybody was there or anybody was filming it and saw that bit, I'd love to have it.''