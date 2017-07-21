Holly Marie Combs has played down speculation 'Charmed' is set to return.

The 43-year-old actress, who played Piper Halliwell in popular WB series, has insisted she isn't aware of any substance to rumours the show is to be rebooted on Netflix.

She wrote on Instagram: ''I'm sorry to say that all the reboot rumors are just that.... rumors. (sic)''

Shannen Doherty (Prue Halliwell), Alyssa Milano (Phoebe Halliwell) and Holly were recently said to be in talks to reprise their roles in the supernatural series which followed three sisters, known as The Charmed Ones, who each had unique powers.

A source told In Touch Weekly magazine: ''They're in talks for a reboot.

''They're hoping the show gets a second life on Netflix. They'd love to play moms with teenage witch daughters.''

The good witches attempted to use their Power of Three magic to prevent evil demons while trying to live normal lives in San Francisco.

The series ran for 178 episodes over eight seasons from 1998 to 2006, but the show wasn't without its controversy.

Prue was killed off at the end of season three as Shannen departed the programme following rumoured set disputes with Alyssa.

Speaking about Shannen's departure, Alyssa said in 2013: ''We never really found out what happened.

''I can tell you that we were on the air with her for three years, and there were definitely some rough days.''

Alyssa has also likened the show to being in ''high school''.

She previously said: ''Holly and Shannen were best friends for like 10 years before the show started, so it was very much sort of like high school.

''I would hope that in our thirties it wouldn't be like that anymore.''