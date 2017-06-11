Holliday Grainger says she is ''more selective'' about the roles she chooses, the older she gets.
The 'My Cousin Rachel' star likes to do a variety of different things as an actress but is much more specific with what she does, the older she gets.
She said: ''I'm getting more selective, the more I do. As an actor, you want to do a variety of things, but first and foremost, it's the script, the quality of the script and the part.
''If the script is great and it's a part that I believe and I believe the world, that's rarer than you think. It's always a project that I want to be involved in, if it's a world that I believe. As an actor, when you're put into a world that you believe, you're given the freedom to do what you want with the character.''
And the 29-year-old actress enjoyed working with Rachel Weisz, Sam Claflin and Iain Glen on the movie.
She added: ''It was great! When we did the dinner party scenes, Roger would throw out to people, 'Oh, tell this story,' or 'Sing this song.' It was a very fun family atmosphere 'cause that's the atmosphere that Rachel was trying to create and people were on a level pretending they were in. Everyone wants people to think it's normal when it's not. The depth of the emotions is always restrained, so the atmosphere on set was always fun.''
Grainger is also starring in a television show based around J.K. Rowling's Cormoran Strike novels and felt lucky to work with the author on developing her role.
She told Collider.com: ''Yeah, [J.K. Rowling] would come to all of the read-throughs and she was quite involved with watching all of the footage and giving feedback.
''It was great to be a part of a world that she has created. J.K. Rowling has created worlds that we all know and love.''
