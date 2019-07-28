Holliday Grainger felt that turning 31 was a bigger deal than turning 30.
Holliday Grainger panicked when she turned 31.
The 'Animals' actress wasn't phased when she celebrated her milestone 30th birthday in March 2018 but the following year made her reflect on her dreams and ambitions.
She said: ''Turning 30 wasn't huge to me, it was more turning 31.
''That was like, I'm in my 30s, it's real, there's no novelty to it.
''It's like, 'Where did I think I would be [at 30]? What did I think I would be doing?' You look around and think, 'God I'm not productive enough.'
''You have to stop comparing yourself with other people, but also comparing yourself to where you thought you would be and asking, 'Do I still want that now? Or am I chasing an old dream?' ''
If she were to compare herself to an animal, Holliday would opt for something ''definitely not'' particularly fierce.
She told Diva magazine:'' You know when you read star signs?
''I'm always something really fierce, like a dragon.
''But I'm definitely not. Maybe I'm the little mouse curled up in the dragon's lair.''
The 'My Cousin Rachel' actress recently admitted she has grown more ''selective'' with her career as she's got more successful.
She said: ''I'm getting more selective, the more I do. As an actor, you want to do a variety of things, but first and foremost, it's the script, the quality of the script and the part.
''If the script is great and it's a part that I believe and I believe the world, that's rarer than you think. It's always a project that I want to be involved in, if it's a world that I believe. As an actor, when you're put into a world that you believe, you're given the freedom to do what you want with the character.''
