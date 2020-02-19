Hoda Kotb wants her upcoming wedding to be ''one beautiful moment'' with ''drunk dancing''.

The 55-year-old star delighted her co-hosts on 'Today' on in November, when she revealed Joel Schiffman - who she had been in a relationship with for six years - popped the question while they were enjoying their ''usual vacation'' in Mexico.

And now, she has shared her desire for the perfect beach wedding, which she has hired ''professionals'' to organise.

In an interview with the new issue of PEOPLE magazine, she said: ''Everything's just the backdrop for a beautiful moment.

''And that's all I want - just one beautiful moment. The rest of it's just drunk dancing.''

Hoda added that she is only inviting her ''inner circle'', which includes the couple's adopted children - Haley Joy, three, and Hope Catherine, who she welcomed into her home in April - to their intimate nuptials.

She said: ''I'm putting the planning in the hands of professionals.

''All I want is Joel, [daughters] Haley and Hope, and my closest inner circle. I can picture Joel at the end of the aisle and Haley and Hope wondering what's going on.''

The presenter is keen to get married ''sooner than later'' and she and her 61-year-old partner want to keep things simple.

She said: ''I sort of think we probably want to do it sooner than later, because what are we waiting for? And I kind of think we might do a destination wedding.

''We may go back to the place we were engaged. We haven't thought about it too much, but we might do something like that. The place is special to us.

''Nothing we do is about bells and whistles in that way. So it always sort of meant something. Something special to our relationship, in Mexico.

''All I want it to be is fun and happy and I just want everybody to feel easy breezy. No coordinated bridesmaids. Come as you are. That's the theme of the rest of my life.''