Hoda Kotb's engagement ring looks like a ''stop sign''.

The 'Today' host has likened her new piece of jewellery to the road sign as she confessed she ''knows so little'' about rings.

She said: ''The diamond part is square and around it, it looks like a stop sign. And it's blue on the edge. Sapphires? I don't know. But I love it. He put it on and I was blown away by his choice, but I have to tell you I know so little about rings. I just don't. I have worn the same bracelet and earrings for a year. If someone were to quiz me on what rings are which, I would be in last place. I wouldn't know anything.''

And the 55-year-old news anchor was so ''touched'' by the ring, although she admits she would have been ''equally happy'' whatever ring he had chosen.

She shared to People magazine: ''What touched me so much about this ring is that he thought about it. And he thought about what I might like. He went to [Miller] and they were sharing things back and forth unbeknownst to me. He was giving her ideas ... It's a beautiful ring, don't get me wrong. If it was anything I would have been 1000 percent equally as happy 0 but the fact that he cared over the course of months to try to figure it out - I just assumed if it ever were to happen that he would have gone to a store and bought one. It's beautiful. He knows I don't care. He really does know that. But he said it was important for him to choose. And he did.''