Hoda Kotb has adopted a second baby girl.

The 'Today' co-host - who adopted daughter Haley Joy in 2017 - shared the happy news on Tuesday morning (16.04.19) making a surprise appearance on the show to tell her fellow presenters on air that she and partner Joel Schiffman have named their new daughter Hope Catherine.

Hoda's co-anchor Savannah Guthrie interrupted Dylan Dreyer's Popstart segment to announce an ''exclusive story'' which turned out to be a call from Hoda in which the star tearfully shared: ''It's a girl! And her name is Hope Catherine.''

The news then prompted applause from co-presenters Savannah, Dylan, Jenna Bush Hager, Al Roker, Sheinelle Jones, and Willie Geist.

Dylan said: ''Hoda congratulations, I am so happy for you!''

Al added: ''Oh wow!''

Jenna - who joined the star as her co-host for the fourth hour of the show last week - quizzed: ''Hoda, how is life with two?''

To which Hoda replied: ''Oh my god you guys, well first of all she's lying on the pillow right now, and I'm feeding her, and I can't believe it!

''In your life you think that maybe you've gotten what you deserve, but man I'm so happy she's here''.

The 'Dateline' star went on to explain that her daughter Hayley is ''digging'' having a sibling and is already embracing her role as a big sister.

She said: ''Haley is digging it. This morning at breakfast, she was trying to feed [Hope] her raspberries, and I was like, 'Not yet babe!'

''She was literally marching around saying, ''I'm a big sister!'' I mean... she did try to crawl into her bassinet but it's so much fun you guys.''