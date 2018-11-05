'Today' show co-host Hoda Kotb has admitted the arrival of her adopted daughter Haley Joy in February 2017 reaffirmed her belief in god.
Hoda Kotb says the arrival of her adopted daughter reaffirmed her belief in god.
The 'Today' show co-host - whose Muslim parents moved to America from Egypt - gave a home to Haley Joy, now 21 months old, in February 2017 just a few days after she was born on Valentine's Day.
Hoda decided to adopt after treatment for breast cancer 10 years earlier left her unable to conceive a baby and although her faith wavered as she face numerous trials in her personal life - including the end of her two-year marriage to tennis coach Burzis Kanga in 2008 - her daughter restored that.
In an interview with Arianna Huffington on the Thrive Global Podcast, she said: ''We were just brought up to believe in God. We were all about that, and I feel like when you have a relationship with God, and I feel like I've had endless, countless, abundant conversations about it. Sometimes you think, can he hear me? Does he hear me? Am I just talking to myself? Is it for real?
''But, I think when Haley arrived, I didn't have any doubt in that belief, when Haley arrived it was personified. Literally, when I watch her now, I just feel like she's proof of everything. Like, everything. Yeah. She's the best.
''At the time, I was going through a separation that would lead to a divorce. It was like, horrible things were happening at the same time, and I kept thinking this is an avalanche of pain. How do people, how does anyone deal with this?''
Before becoming a mother to Haley, Hoda had resigned herself to never being a parent and had started to investigate different careers away from television which could fulfill her craving to nurture young people.
The 54-year-old presenter - who is in a long-term relationship with Joel Schiffman - said: ''I talked to myself and I said, 'You have so many blessings in your life, here's something you don't get. You don't get children. It's not the end of the world. You have great nieces.' I always wanted to teach little kids. As soon as I'm done with this job at the 'Today' show, I'm going to teach first and second graders. I said I'm going to fill it. I wanted to start a summer camp for kids. I had a million kid-related dreams, so I said, 'I will be able to fulfill that. I just can't have my own.' ''
