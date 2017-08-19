Lady Antebellum's Hillary Scott is pregnant with twins.

The singer previously announced the happy news she and her husband Chris Tyrell were expecting a sibling for their four-year-old daughter Eisele in a post on the band's Instagram account which also revealed her band mate Dave Haywood and his wife Kelli Cashiola - whose son Cash turns three next month - will welcome a daughter into the world later this year.

Now, Hillary has taken to her own account on the photo sharing website to elaborate on the announcement, revealing that Eisele will get two younger siblings when Hillary gives birth to twins.

Posting a series of photos and videos of her family on the app on Friday (18.08.17), Hillary wrote: ''God has answered our family's countless prayers! Our family is growing...Chris, Eisele, and I wanted to share our DOUBLE portion of joy with you all! We appreciate all the love and prayers in the coming weeks as we wait (somewhat patiently if you're Chris and I, and impatiently if you're Eisele ) for these precious BABIES to arrive. Yep, babies! We are having TWINS! (sic)''

And the country music star went on to reflect on the heartbreak she endured after suffering a miscarriage in 2015.

Her lengthy caption continued: ''It's truly a miracle. Because we've been so open about our last pregnancy loss and journey, I want to be fully transparent with you that this happened naturally. Chris nor I have any family history of twins that we can find and are just resting in the profound gift this truly is. My heart still grieves for our loss and all who are struggling with pregnancy and infant loss and infertility. God hears every prayer and I will continue to share our story to point to the Source of all life, peace and comfort in the best and most difficult of times. Don't lose hope! Thank you @hodgesusry for capturing this priceless moment and make sure you swipe to see all the sweet moments @montgomeryleephoto captured on the day we told Eisele. Love and blessings to all! The Tyrrell's (sic)''