Hillary Scott has shared the first photos of her twin daughters.

The Lady Antebellum singer and her husband Chris Tyrell - who already have four-year-old Eisele Kaye together - welcomed two daughters into the world on January 29, and on Monday (05.02.18) the star took to Instagram to share the first snaps of the new tots, and to reveal their names - Betsy Mack and Emory JoAnn.

Hillary posted two snaps on the site, including one of the two girls wrapped in blankets, and one of Eisele holding her baby sisters, and captioned them: ''Our identical little ladies Betsy Mack and Emory JoAnn were born January 29th around 2am, 5.5lbs each and 17 inches long. Their Daddy took this picture when they were two days old napping on Mama. Their favorite place to be, other than on me, is nose to nose and cheek to cheek. Big Sister Eisele's heart is full of love for her sisters and she is already such an incredible little helper. One week in and we are definitely seeing double!

''Double the blessing,

''double the tired

''double the laundry, but

''double the love! ~Tyrrell Party of Five (sic)''

It comes after the 31-year-old musician took to the photo sharing site last week to reveal that she had given birth, in a heartfelt statement alongside a picture of two matching hats embroidered with ''A'' and ''B''.

She wrote at the time: ''Our family is thankful and proud to announce the arrival of our precious baby girls. They were born in the early hours of January 29th, 2018 and we can't wait to share more about them in the days to come. Thank you to everyone who prayed and prayed for these little ladies, and thank you Lord for healthy babies. #twins (sic)''

Meanwhile, the 'Need You Now' hitmaker recently revealed she wasn't ready to become a mother to twins, because she thinks it'll be a ''chaotic circus'' at first.

Speaking in November, she said: [I'm in] the sweet spot of the second trimester before you enter the third and get super uncomfortable. Everyone's healthy, growing good, and excited to kind of celebrate country music tonight, work a couple more weeks and then put my feed up.

''I don't know if anyone is ever really ready for twins. But I'm trying to get as prepared as possible. I know it will be a chaotic circus in the beginning, but I'm hopeful we'll get them on a schedule and we'll love them more than anything and we'll figure it out.''