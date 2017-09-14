Hillary Scott is expecting twin girls.

The Lady Antebellum singer previously revealed she and husband Chris Tyrell are expecting two babies and she has now confirmed the gender of the tots and the couple's four-year-old daughter Eisele couldn't be happier.

She wrote on Instagram: ''We are overjoyed to be having TWO more girls! Eisele is so excited to have her very own living baby dolls.

''Chris and I are beyond grateful that we get to raise a household of little ladies, and can't wait to watch and help them grow into kind, independent, and confident women! Now we wait with great expectation (and many prayers) for them to get here safely!''

The 31-year-old singer revealed last month she was expecting twins, who are due to be born in February 2018.

She wrote: ''God has answered our family's countless prayers! Our family is growing...Chris, Eisele, and I wanted to share our DOUBLE portion of joy with you all! We appreciate all the love and prayers in the coming weeks as we wait (somewhat patiently if you're Chris and I, and impatiently if you're Eisele ) for these precious BABIES to arrive. Yep, babies! We are having TWINS! (sic)''

And the 'Need You Now' hitmaker went on to reflect on the heartbreak she endured after suffering a miscarriage in 2015.

Her lengthy caption continued: ''It's truly a miracle. Because we've been so open about our last pregnancy loss and journey, I want to be fully transparent with you that this happened naturally. Chris nor I have any family history of twins that we can find and are just resting in the profound gift this truly is. My heart still grieves for our loss and all who are struggling with pregnancy and infant loss and infertility. God hears every prayer and I will continue to share our story to point to the Source of all life, peace and comfort in the best and most difficult of times. Don't lose hope! Thank you @hodgesusry for capturing this priceless moment and make sure you swipe to see all the sweet moments @montgomeryleephoto captured on the day we told Eisele. Love and blessings to all! The Tyrrell's (sic)''