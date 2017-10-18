Hilary Swank has signed up to the new sci-fi thriller 'I Am Mother' alongside Clara Rugaard.
Hilary Swank will star in the new sci-fi thriller 'I Am Mother'.
The 43-year-old actress has signed up to the forthcoming blockbuster - based on a unique mother-daughter concept thought up by the talented director Grant Sputore and writer Michael Lloyd Green - alongside leading lady Clara Rugaard.
Speaking to Variety, Sputore said of Swank's signing to the movie: ''It is a privilege to welcome Hilary Swank to our film. She is a remarkable performer who always brings tremendous commitment and honesty to the screen. I'm excited about the journey ahead with Hilary and the talented Clara Rugaard.''
Although the full extent of the cast is not yet known, it's believed Rugaard will play the first of a new generation of humans raised by Mother - a robot designed to repopulate the earth following the extinction of mankind - but their bond is threatened when when a blood-drenched woman - played by Swank - arrives to wreak havoc for the system.
The robot has been created by a special effects team at WETA Workshop - known for their work on 'Avatar' and 'Lord of the Rings' - while Southern Light Films' Timothy White and the Penguin Empire's Kelvin Munro have been brought in to produce.
Anna Vincent and Michael Lloyd Green will co-produce alongside executive producers Paris Kassidokostas-Latsis, Terry Dougas and Jean-Luc De Fanti from Rhea Films along with Bryce Menzies, Philip Wade, John Wade and Sputore.
The movie has already started shooting at South Australia's Adelaide Studios in Australia but an official release date for the thriller is yet to be given.
Meanwhile, Swank has previously worked on the likes of 'The Homesman', 'Freedom Writers', 'P.S I Love You', and Steven Soderbergh's comedy 'Logan Lucky.'
