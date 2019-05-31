Hilary Swank thinks she had to ''kiss a lot of frogs'' before she found The One in her husband of one year Philip Schneider.
The 'Million Dollar Baby' star tied the knot with Philip Schneider last year and admits she is loving married life and says there's ''nothing'' she would change.
Speaking to People Now, she said: ''I have to say - he's great. It took a long time to get the right guy. I kissed a lot of frogs before getting here. There's not anything I would really change about him. You might wanna ask him the same question though?''
Hilary had banned mobile phones from her wedding and revealed the day was made even more ''moving'' because everyone was ''in the moment'' without any distractions.
Asked what the most moving part of the ceremony was, she said: ''Hmm, it's hard to choose. Being with my dad, but also when you walk down the aisle and see your soulmate waiting for you and all your loved ones who have made the journey and effort to be there ... Everyone was quiet. We didn't have any mobile phones at the ceremony so people could really be in the moment. And then two friends, Karen and Willa Griffin, sang and my nephew Brandon played the guitar. Then Philip's best friend Mischa Collins read a poem he'd written for us. It was just magic, and very moving.''
And having her father walk her down the aisle was especially emotional for the actress, as she took a three-year break from work to become his full-time carer in 2015, when he underwent a successful lung transplant.
She explained: ''Yes, after taking those three years off to look after my dad our relationship deepened. I sat with him for about 20 minutes before we made our way to the redwood grove and it was emotional. I was crying my make-up off. I felt so incredibly moved that he was with us and able to experience this with me. It was a moving moment for everyone as they knew the journey he'd taken to get to this place and time.''
