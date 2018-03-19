Hilary Swank has commended women for standing up against sexual violence and harassment in the workplace, admitting it is an ''exciting moment''.
Hilary Swank is ''excited'' to see women around the world ''uniting'' against sexual harassment.
The 43-year-old actress believes the Me Too movement - a viral campaign in which people are making a stand against sexual violence, especially in the workplace - is the biggest platform for women to speak out since they campaigned for voting rights in the early 1900s.
Speaking at cultural organisation Liberatum's first three-day event in Mexico City, she said: ''In Mexico and around the world, we now have a platform that they gave us.
''All the women of the world are united.
''This is the most exciting moment since [US] women got the vote in 1921.''
The two-time Oscar winner - who won Best Actress Academy Awards for movies 'Boy's Don't Cry' and 'Million Dollar Baby' - admitted she never set out to be a huge star and win multiple prizes, she just wanted to act.
According to Mexican publication Quien, she added: ''When I was a little girl I thought, 'OK, I want to be an actress, I want to do this,' and I never said 'no.'
''I didn't want to go to Hollywood to win an Oscar. I wanted to go to Hollywood and act.
''I wanted to tell the same stories that inspired me as a child.''
In 2016, Hilary highlighted the gender pay gap by revealing she had previously turned down a film role after being offered $9.5 million less than her male co-star.
She explained: ''Then I win my second Academy Award, and the next couple movies later, I get offered a movie. The male [lead] hadn't had any kind of critical success, but had been in a movie where he was hot. And he got offered $10 million, and I got offered $500,000. That's the truth. The truth.
''And then they went and found a newcomer who did it for $50,000.
''So they made a savings of $450,000, probably to give the guy his bonuses.''
