Hilary Duff is ''doing great'' during her pregnancy.

The 30-year-old actress - who has son Luca, six, from her marriage to Mike Comrie and is expecting her first child with boyfriend Matthew Koma - met up with her 'Younger' co-stars at a summer party in Los Angeles recently and Sutton Foster is ''so excited'' for the new chapter in her friend's life.

Sutton, 43, told 'Entertainment Tonight': ''She's going great! I just saw her in LA, we had a summer party and she came over and she seemed to happy and I'm so excited for her.''

Hilary told her co-stars about her pregnancy midway through filming the show's fifth series, and it appears she found a casual and surprising way to slip it into conversation.

Sutton added: ''We all have kids, and we're all like sharing cute videos of [them]... and she was like, 'Well, I have a video,' and she shows us a sonogram! And we're all like, 'What?!' ''

Last month, Hilary showed fans the adorable moment from her gender reveal party when she discovered she was expecting a baby girl.

Posting a video of her family and friends letting off pink smoke and confetti, she wrote: ''A few months ago we had one of the most exciting Mother's Day!

''Filled with amazing friends, family, mothers, and neighbors It was such a fun surprise! I can't think of any other way to find out what was cooking in my belly than this..... the anticipation was brutal but the pay off was huge! I basically jumped 3 feet off the ground lol #hurryuplittlegirlwewanttomeetyou (sic)''

The news was particularly exciting for Hilary, who admitted recently she really wanted a little girl because she wanted ''one of each''.

Describing her gender reveal party earlier this month, she said: ''I was so nervous beforehand because I thought for sure I was going to have a boy.

''I have a boy already - which would have been great, and I'm obsessed with Luca -but I just wanted one of each.

''It was funny that I cared so much. My sister has girls and I feel like I'm really girly. But obviously for the past six years, I've bought, like, monsters and trucks and planes. Luca is into all the boy stuff, so everything is blue and green. I was just ready for pink and purple stuff. I was so excited. It was really fun.''