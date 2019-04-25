Hilary Duff's ex-husband is still ''very close'' to her family.

The 31-year-old singer-and-actress split from MIKE COMRIE in 2014 after four years of marriage but they still get along well for the sake of their seven-year-old son Luca, and the retired hockey plays is still in contact with his former spouse's other relatives.

Hilary's sister, Haylie Duff, told Us Weekly magazine: ''Mike is great. He's still very close with our family, so I think it makes it easy for everybody to co-parent or co-family.

''Because at the end of the day, it's about Luca and what's best for him and we love Mike.''

Hilary and her boyfriend Matthew Koma welcomed daughter Banks into the world in October and 34-year-old Haylie - who has Ryan, three, and Lulu, 10 months, with partner Matt Rosenberg - recently admitted she and her sister appreciate having one another for ''support'' in raising their kids.

She said: ''I don't know if I'm really giving her advice as much as I am just trying to be there for her and support her.

''She does the same for me. It's what sisters are good at.''

But the pair don't offer one another advice, they just find it helpful having someone to ''vent'' to when they're having issues.

Haylie said: ''It's funny people ask us all of the time about giving each other advice.

''We always tend to say kind of the same thing: you get advice from everyone, so sometimes from your sister, you don't want the advice.

''You just want to vent about something or you want for someone to just listen to you, and not have the right answer, but to just kind of commiserate with, 'Yeah. I don't know what to do either.'''