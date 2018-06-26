Hilary Duff has shared video footage of the moment she discovered she would be having a baby girl with her boyfriend Matthew Koma.
The 30-year-old actress recently announced that she and boyfriend Matthew Koma are expecting their first child together and that the tot would be a daughter, and Hilary - who is also mother to six-year-old Luca, whose father is her ex-husband MIKE COMRIE - has now shown fans the adorable moment from her gender reveal party.
Posting a video of her family and friends letting off pink smoke and confetti, the 'Younger' actress wrote: A few months ago we had one of the most exciting Mother's Day! Filled with amazing friends, family, mothers, and neighbors It was such a fun surprise! I can't think of any other way to find out what was cooking in my belly than this..... the anticipation was brutal but the pay off was huge! I basically jumped 3 feet off the ground lol #hurryuplittlegirlwewanttomeetyou (sic)''
The news was particularly exciting for Hilary, who admitted recently she really wanted a little girl because she wanted ''one of each''.
Describing her gender reveal party earlier this month, she said: ''I was so nervous beforehand because I thought for sure I was going to have a boy.
''I have a boy already - which would have been great, and I'm obsessed with Luca -but I just wanted one of each.
''It was funny that I cared so much. My sister has girls and I feel like I'm really girly. But obviously for the past six years, I've bought, like, monsters and trucks and planes. Luca is into all the boy stuff, so everything is blue and green. I was just ready for pink and purple stuff. I was so excited. It was really fun.''
Hilary and Matthew announced their baby news in an Instagram post.
The former 'Lizzie McGuire' star shared a photo of herself and Matthew sharing a kiss while her maxi dress showed off her growing baby bump.
The post was captioned: ''Guess what guys! @matthewkoma and I made a little princess of our own and we couldn't be more excited!!!!!! [sic]''
