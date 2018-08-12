Hilary Duff plans to step behind the camera one day and go into directing or producing.
The 'Younger' star - who has son Luca, six, from her previous marriage to MIKE COMRIE and is expecting a baby girl with her boyfriend Matthew Koma - would love producing and directing one day but says it is just a ''timing thing''.
She told Byrdie: ''I would love to produce and maybe direct. It's just a timing thing. It's hard to make it all happen. The second I'm done with four months of shooting 'Younger', I feel like I really just need to be a mom for Luca. I have so many other aspirations and dreams.''
Meanwhile, Hilary admits she ''doesn't always balance'' her home life with her work one.
She said: ''I don't always balance it all, I do the best that I can, and some months are crazier than others. I'm a mother first, so he's always my number one priority. And then my decision-making process is like, 'Hey can I make this work? Is he going to get enough of what he needs from me?' I think that I've been doing this for a while so I do have a strong work ethic and I have a lot of people around me that help keep my schedule straight and plan and know where my priorities lie. So it's a little bit of a collaborative effort too ...
''I started to feel less guilt about taking time for myself, or you know, maybe not putting Luca to bed one night and going out with my girlfriends and having a fun dinner. That stuff rejuvenates you, and I matter too.''
