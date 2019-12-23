Hilary Duff wanted to ''honour'' Matthew Koma's ''simple'' tastes with her wedding dress.

The couple married in a low-key ceremony on Saturday (21.12.19) and the 'Lizzie Maguire' star was keen for her Jenny Packham dress to live up to what she felt the 32-year-old songwriter's expectations would be.

She told Vogue.com: ''Matthew is very simple, and I really wanted to honour that.

''I really want to feel like myself, but also how I envisioned he would see me. The end result of what we came up with, with Jenny, is exactly how I wanted him to see me. I think it's how he would envision what I would look like as a bride. It's really special.''

The 32-year-old singer-and-actress - who has son Luca, seven, with ex-husband Mike Comrie, and Banks, 13 months, with Matthew - wasn't interested in having a ''big fluffy dress'' to walk down the aisle in.

She said of her dress, which was made of a stretch Georgette material: ''It's not heavy, but it fits like a glove. There's a very modern shoulder. When we were coming up with the design, it was important to me that it was striking but simple.

''I couldn't imagine wearing a big fluffy dress.''

Though Hilary wanted to keep the design simple, there's a number of elaborate details, including the 100 buttons down the back, the train formed by the cape-like sleeves of the gown and the ''saddle'' shoulder pad, as well as hidden touches such as having her and Matthew's initials embroidered inside the skirt.

Designer Jenny said: ''I think when a lot of us think of Hilary Duff we probably would imagine she's going to wear a real enormous fairytale dress, and she wears a lot of strapless things as well.

''So I think this dress is quite a statement of her doing something surprising and unexpected.''

After news broke of the couple's wedding, the pair each shared the same 'Just Married' photo to Instagram.