Hilary Duff is to reprise her Disney role as Lizzie McGuire.

The 31-year-old actress is feeling ''a little intimidated'' about returning to the titular role that made her famous in the upcoming reboot, which will air on Disney+ and see her alter ego as a 30-year-old millennial living in New York City, especially because her own life is so different now.

Speaking after the reboot was announced at the D23 expo, Hilary - who played Lizzie between 2001 to 2004 said: ''I'm not gonna lie, I'm a little intimidated. I'm like, 'Where is she in there?' She is in there; she is me.

''When I was 13, it was such a big part of me...I just have to tap into that and be very authentic to that. Our lives are very different -- she's not a mother, I am already a mother.''

And the actress - who has son Luca, seven, with ex-husband MIKE COMRIE, and daughter Banks, 10 months, with fiance Matthew Koma - revealed plans for the show have been in the works for ''a couple of years''.

She told People magazine: ''The conversations have gone on for a couple of years and the timing just didn't seem right and now Lizzie is turning 30. For me, she was everybody's best friend and she was there for us...entering your 30s is a really big deal.''

Part of the series will see Lizzie trying to ''find her way'' in life in her thirties.

Hilary teased: ''We toyed around with her being a fashion designer because that's obviously a big part of the show, but I'm like, 'I think that's too obvious.' She has a few really cool quirks and her job is really cool but she hasn't totally found her way and I think that's part of her journey.''