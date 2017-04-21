American actress Hilary Duff has reportedly split from musician Matthew Koma.
The 29-year-old actress and Matthew are said to have ended their relationship back in March due to their busy work schedules, but Hilary and the singer have since remained on good terms, according to E! News.
Hilary and Matthew, 29, made their red carpet debut as a couple at a pre-SAG Awards party earlier this year.
However, the blonde beauty has remained tight-lipped about her romance with Matthew, except for one social media post about their vacation in Costa Rica in February.
Alongside a holiday snap, Hilary wrote at the time: ''Take me back to Costa with him.''
News of their split comes shortly after Hilary admitted that the last five years of her life have been ''the best and the hardest''.
The actress, who has a five-year-old son called Luca with her ex-husband MIKE COMRIE, took to Instagram last month to confess that life has been a struggle since her son was born, but she believes she is ''blessed'' to have him.
Posting a picture of her son on the site, Hilary wrote: ''Hey kid.... the past 5 years have been the BEST, hardest, most blessed years of my life. I love you so much. The world is yours my love ...I hope you take it Happy Birthday Luca Cruz (sic)''
Prior to that, the 'A Cinderella Story' star revealed she felt ''judged'' for having her first child at the age of 24.
Hilary explained: ''I feel like I was judged for having a baby too soon, and getting married too soon and now, I'm pigeonholed for being a 'mom'.
''Lots of women in the industry that don't have a child yet are judged. We are the most in demand and the most desirable, but the most judged and the hardest on one another. It's so much scrutiny.''
