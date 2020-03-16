Music star Hilary Duff has slammed ''millennial a**holes'' amid the coronavirus pandemic.
Hilary Duff has slammed ''millennial a**holes'' for ignoring the threat of coronavirus.
The 32-year-old actress - who has son Luca, seven, and daughter Banks, who was born in October 2018 - has hit out at young people across the US for not doing more to help curb the spread of the virus.
In a video posted on her Instagram Story, Hilary said: ''To all you young millennial a**holes that keep going out partying: go home.''
The blonde beauty subsequently urged young people to ''stop killing old people, please''.
Hilary also admitted she was dreading the prospect of having to spend so much time indoors over the coming weeks and months.
The actress - who has more than 14 million followers on Instagram - confessed: ''I'm not excited about anything right now.''
Hilary issued her plea shortly after Lady GaGa revealed she has decided to self-quarantine and ''not hang out with people over 65'' amid the coronavirus crisis.
The chart-topping pop star - who is one of the world's best-selling musicians - took to Instagram to reveal how she's coping with the global health crisis and to offer some supportive words to her followers.
Gaga, 33, wrote on the photo-sharing platform: ''So I talked to some doctors and scientists. It's not the easiest for everyone right now but the kindest/healthiest thing we can do is self-quarantine and not hang out with people over 65 and in large groups. I wish I could see my parents and grandmas right now but it's much safer to not so I don't get them sick in case I have it. I'm hanging at home with my dogs. I love you world, we'll all get through this. Trust me, I talked to God --she said we're gonna be ok. (sic)''
We explore the musical culture of Camden as Madness and Amy Winehouse receive their stones on the Music Walk of Fame.
The Quarterhouse, and Melting Vinyl, played host to two inspired performances in Folkestone on the first evening of March.
Six album releases we can't wait for this month.
After E.F. Bloodworth abandoned his wife and family to take up a life on the...
I confess a fascination -- perhaps unhealthy by definition -- with the actress/singer/empire Hilary Duff....
You've seen this before. Steve Martin as the nervous parent awaiting a baby delivery. Steve...
Bubblegum princess Hilary Duff's fleeting film career has reached the unpleasant stage where the wad...
While I hate to devote (and am even more embarrassed to admit to using) any...
A short time ago in a valley far, far away, a timeless tale was modernized....
Dear Hilary,Please don't take this the wrong way. You're a wonderful girl, and we've had...
Can someone please pull Steve Martin's career out of the past? Once wild and crazy,...
I recently read an article that argued TV shows like CSI and James Bond movies...
"The Perfect Man" is a cutesy-poo, happy-go-luckylittle movie about horrible, irresponsible, selfish people. A blindly...
Is anybody else getting tired of doofus dad comedies? I don't know about you, but...
In Disney Channel's big-screen spin-off "The Lizzie McGuire Movie," 'tweenybopper star Hilary Duff does little...