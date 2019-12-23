Hilary Duff and MAtthew Koma have shared the first photo from their wedding on Saturday (21.12.19).
Hilary Duff has shared the first picture from her wedding.
The 'Lizzie McGuire' star married Matthew Koma in an ''intimate'' ceremony in the back garden of their Los Angeles home on Saturday (21.12.19) and has now showed off her stunning Jenny Packham gown in a photo of her and her new husband posing next to a specially-decorated truck.
She simply captioned her Instagram post: ''This.''
Matthew - who has daughter Banks, 13 months, with Hilary - shared the same photo on his own account.
He wrote: ''for the rest of forever... 12.21.19 (sic)''
Hilary also showed off her daughter's tiny bridesmaid dress and revealed the designer had created that too.
She said in a video on her Instagram story: ''Jenny was kind enough to make Banksy's dress too and it's the cutest thing I've ever seen. It's pretty similar to mine.''
The singer-and-actress also shared posts on her Instagram Story that was seemingly taken of the couple in a booth at their wedding.
In the post, Matthew wore a suit while his new wife had swapped her wedding dress for a gold two-piece.
It was previously revealed the 'Younger' star - who has son Luca, seven, from her first marriage to Mike Comrie - and Matthew had tied the knot in a ''low-key'' sunset ceremony.
A source said: ''The wedding was at her house. It was small and low-key. Only family and close friends. The ceremony started at sunset and they got married inside the house. When the ceremony was over, guests cheered. The reception was in a white tent in the backyard. Her sister Haylie was very involved in the wedding prep too. Hilary and Haylie are very close.''
Hilary's stylist Jessica Paster had also hinted at the ceremony.
Writing on Instagram, she shared: ''Winter solstice ... a day of luv. (sic)''
Hilary and Matthew announced their engagement back in May.
The 32-year-old star posted pictures of herself showing off her engagement ring on Instagram, and wrote: ''He asked me to be his wife.''
The songwriter, also 32, also posted the same images on his own Instagram account, alongside the caption: ''I asked my best friend to marry me... @hilaryduff (sic)''
