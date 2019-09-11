Hilary Duff shaves her nose.

Hilary Duff's ''dirty little secret'' is that she shaves her nose.
The 31-year-old actress thinks she looks better when she takes ''two seconds'' to remove unsightly hairs, even though she thinks the process is a ''dirty little secret''.
She said: ''I have this dirty little secret that I love to shave my nose. It takes me, like, two seconds. I love the way [my skin] looks with it way more than without it. So I try incorporate it when I can.''
The 'Lizzie McGuire' star may ''live'' for bold eyebrows but she's toned down the colour these days.
Discussing her beauty regrets, she told Glamour online: ''I went through a phase where I basically had jet-black eyebrows-- and still as a blonde. Jet-black eyebrows! I love a big brow. I live for a big brow, but now the tone of my brows is a little more toward my hair colour.''
Hilary is a ''product junkie'' who doesn't favour any particular brand but she does have a regular skincare routine.
She said: ''As tired as I am at the end of the day, I really try to wash my face and stick to a regimen.
''I'm a bit of a product junkie, so I can't sit here and be like, 'This is the only product I use that works for me.' That's not really how I roll.
''I love oils and serums and stuff like that.
''I think just sticking to a regimen and taking care of your skin before you go to bed from wherever you've been that day, or whatever dirt is on your face-- I try to get that nice and clean before I go to bed.
''But if I'm going quickly out of the house, I honestly use a CC or BB cream just to have sunscreen or even out my skin tone, and then a brow gel. I curl my lashes and pop mascara on, and then I go.''
