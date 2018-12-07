Hilary Duff's son Luca has already been the best big brother for her daughter Banks Violet.

The 31-year-old star and her boyfriend Matthew Koma welcomed their little girl into the world on October 25 and though it's like the tot has ''always been there'', the former 'Lizzie McGuire star worried her six-year-old son - who she has with ex-husband Mike Comrie - would feel pushed out, he couldn't have adjusted better.

She told 'Entertainment Tonight': ''Honestly, it's like she's always been there. Obviously a newborn needs their mom the most and when I start to feel bad that she consumes most of my time, I look at him and he's totally fine...

''He's so loving towards her and is always, like, holding her face and wants to hold her.

''When she starts to cry he's like, 'Mom, she's gonna blow! Get her!' It's really sweet. It's like she's always been there and he's just cool.''

Hilary also praised her boyfriend and first time father Matthew for being a ''really good dad'' while revealing how she adapting to life with a second child.

She added: ''Honestly, I feel like I can't complain about it because people have more than two kids and I'm sitting here like, 'How do people do this? Oh my gosh!'

''By 5 p.m. at night when it's like school pick up [time] and [Luca] usually has an after-school activity and I'm like nursing the baby at the after-school activity, and then we're like running home, and [there's] homework and dinner and bath time and trying to be fun and continue our regimen.

''And I just have a baby on my boob the entire time. It's insane and amazing at the same time and you just do it. You just figure out a way to do it. But I don't know if we call it balance yet. It's mayhem.''