Hilary Duff has revealed her son Luca, six, has already been the best big brother possible for newborn sister Banks Violet, and he's already helping with the new arrival.
Hilary Duff's son Luca has already been the best big brother for her daughter Banks Violet.
The 31-year-old star and her boyfriend Matthew Koma welcomed their little girl into the world on October 25 and though it's like the tot has ''always been there'', the former 'Lizzie McGuire star worried her six-year-old son - who she has with ex-husband Mike Comrie - would feel pushed out, he couldn't have adjusted better.
She told 'Entertainment Tonight': ''Honestly, it's like she's always been there. Obviously a newborn needs their mom the most and when I start to feel bad that she consumes most of my time, I look at him and he's totally fine...
''He's so loving towards her and is always, like, holding her face and wants to hold her.
''When she starts to cry he's like, 'Mom, she's gonna blow! Get her!' It's really sweet. It's like she's always been there and he's just cool.''
Hilary also praised her boyfriend and first time father Matthew for being a ''really good dad'' while revealing how she adapting to life with a second child.
She added: ''Honestly, I feel like I can't complain about it because people have more than two kids and I'm sitting here like, 'How do people do this? Oh my gosh!'
''By 5 p.m. at night when it's like school pick up [time] and [Luca] usually has an after-school activity and I'm like nursing the baby at the after-school activity, and then we're like running home, and [there's] homework and dinner and bath time and trying to be fun and continue our regimen.
''And I just have a baby on my boob the entire time. It's insane and amazing at the same time and you just do it. You just figure out a way to do it. But I don't know if we call it balance yet. It's mayhem.''
In the Hall By The Sea at Dreamland, Reef brought their Revelation tour to life as they delivered one of the best live sets I've had the privilege to...
'Worst Nites' is the music video directorial debut of 'The Hunger Games' star Josh Hutcherson with Foster the People's frontman Mark Foster.
Matty Healy of The 1975 plays an acoustic rendition of the song '102' which features as a bonus track on the Japanese edition of their third album.
Having dropped her number one second album 'Always In Between' in October 2018, Jess Glynne unveils the video for her catchy new single 'Thursday'.
It's been four years since he dropped his number one self-titled debut album, and now Hozier's back with a new single entitled 'Movement'.
Andy Burrows has teamed up with author Matt Haig on an album version of the latter's memoirs, 'Reasons To Stay Alive', which is set to be released on...
As the nights draw in and the temperature drops, Crooked Man treats us to a fabulous slice of sun-soaked House, Disco and Electro.
Sydney trio Mansionair have dropped the video for their new single 'Falling' as they gear up for their first North American headline tour.
After E.F. Bloodworth abandoned his wife and family to take up a life on the...
I confess a fascination -- perhaps unhealthy by definition -- with the actress/singer/empire Hilary Duff....
You've seen this before. Steve Martin as the nervous parent awaiting a baby delivery. Steve...
Bubblegum princess Hilary Duff's fleeting film career has reached the unpleasant stage where the wad...
While I hate to devote (and am even more embarrassed to admit to using) any...
A short time ago in a valley far, far away, a timeless tale was modernized....
Dear Hilary,Please don't take this the wrong way. You're a wonderful girl, and we've had...
Can someone please pull Steve Martin's career out of the past? Once wild and crazy,...
I recently read an article that argued TV shows like CSI and James Bond movies...
"The Perfect Man" is a cutesy-poo, happy-go-luckylittle movie about horrible, irresponsible, selfish people. A blindly...
Is anybody else getting tired of doofus dad comedies? I don't know about you, but...
In Disney Channel's big-screen spin-off "The Lizzie McGuire Movie," 'tweenybopper star Hilary Duff does little...