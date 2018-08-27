Hilary Duff has revealed that her son Luca is ''on the fence'' about having a baby sister.
Hilary Duff's son Luca is ''on the fence'' about having a baby sister.
The 'Younger' star - who is expecting a little girl with her partner Matthew Koma - has revealed that her eldest child, her six-year-old son, isn't too keen about being a big brother.
She said: ''He's on the fence, but I think that everything will be fine when she arrives.''
And the 30-year-old actress is ''so excited'' to welcome her little one.
She added to The Today Show: ''Everything is good. I'm ready for school to start I think like every other mom. I'm looking for a little more structure right now ... In this late stage, you're tired of running around and stuff, but we're ready. I'm so excited.''
And Hilary can't wait for her daughter to arrive.
She wrote on Instagram recently: ''Can't help but imagine this little girl is growing and blooming in my belly like these roses that keep popping up at our house. Pregnancy is filled with so much emotion and some really tough long days but it sure is special. Feeling lots of love today with every movement and kick to the bladder lol. Appreciate that this one picked Matt and I to be her mommy and daddy. We gunna crush it for you baby B. You also have the sweetest big* brother waiting to meet and love you (sic)''
The blonde beauty previously admitted she is finding pregnancy ''hard as hell''.
She shared: ''The boobs are big the belly is big the body is big. Man.. pregnancy is hard. Giving love to all mamas who make it look effortless... this journey is hard as hell and also incredibly special. Lovely to have a little life inside and to day dream of all the new adventures to come buuuut almost impossible to get my own shoes on..sick of getting up 9 times a night to pee and looking at this weird body in the mirror that is not my own at the moment. (sic)''
The first single from Interpol's eagerly anticipated sixth studio album 'The Rover' has dropped alongside a video.
'Jumpsuit' is just one of two singles, including 'Nico and the Niners', released ahead of Twenty One Pilots' latest album 'Trench'.
They unveiled a new video showing the making of the record.
After E.F. Bloodworth abandoned his wife and family to take up a life on the...
I confess a fascination -- perhaps unhealthy by definition -- with the actress/singer/empire Hilary Duff....
You've seen this before. Steve Martin as the nervous parent awaiting a baby delivery. Steve...
Bubblegum princess Hilary Duff's fleeting film career has reached the unpleasant stage where the wad...
While I hate to devote (and am even more embarrassed to admit to using) any...
A short time ago in a valley far, far away, a timeless tale was modernized....
Dear Hilary,Please don't take this the wrong way. You're a wonderful girl, and we've had...
Can someone please pull Steve Martin's career out of the past? Once wild and crazy,...
I recently read an article that argued TV shows like CSI and James Bond movies...
"The Perfect Man" is a cutesy-poo, happy-go-luckylittle movie about horrible, irresponsible, selfish people. A blindly...
Is anybody else getting tired of doofus dad comedies? I don't know about you, but...
In Disney Channel's big-screen spin-off "The Lizzie McGuire Movie," 'tweenybopper star Hilary Duff does little...